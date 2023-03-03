Walgreens Won’t Dispense Abortion Pills In Some GOP States

Walgreens says it won’t dispense abortion pills by mail in some Republican-run states, including Texas. The pharmacy chain announced on Thursday it will not dispense abortion pills by mail in 20 states where Republican attorneys general have told the company it risks breaking the law if it dispenses the pills to those states by mail.

A Walgreens spokesperson said the company made the decision after receiving a letter from the attorneys general. The spokesperson said Walgreens intends to become a certified pharmacy and will dispense abortion pills only in jurisdictions where it’s legal.