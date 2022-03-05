Walker Taking No Sides In Georgia’s GOP Contest For Governor

FILE - Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. Walker has a message for the Republicans in the tight race for the party’s nomination for governor in Georgia: Don’t count on help from me, for now. A football legend in a sports-crazed state whose Senate campaign is backed by former President Donald Trump, Walker is running far ahead in Georgia's May primary. So far, Walker is refusing to get involved and is increasingly expressing exasperation with the negative tone of the governor's race.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)