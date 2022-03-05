NATIONAL

Walker Taking No Sides In Georgia’s GOP Contest For Governor

Danny Castillon
0
FILE - Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. Walker has a message for the Republicans in the tight race for the party’s nomination for governor in Georgia: Don’t count on help from me, for now. A football legend in a sports-crazed state whose Senate campaign is backed by former President Donald Trump, Walker is running far ahead in Georgia's May primary. So far, Walker is refusing to get involved and is increasingly expressing exasperation with the negative tone of the governor's race.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

(AP) — Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia says he’s not taking sides in the state’s GOP primary campaign for governor. That may not be easy, given that Donald Trump is backing both Walker for the Senate and former Sen. David Perdue in the governor’s race against incumbent Brian Kemp. For now, Walker has little incentive to get involved in that race, with polling data showing Walker cruising to the Senate nomination and a run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker may be able to finesse his relationship with Trump while preserving his ties with Kemp. The picture is less complicated on the Democratic side, where gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she expects to campaign closely with Warnock.

 

