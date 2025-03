Texas lawmakers are getting an update on a plan to erect more border wall. Mike Novak, who heads the Texas Facilities Commission, says they’ve completed about 60-miles of wall and have the property to build more.

The goal, he says, is to get to 100-miles of border wall by the year 2026. He told state lawmakers that, when you add that to all the natural barriers, like lakes and canyons, about ten-percent of the Texas border with Mexico will be walled off.