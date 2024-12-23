Wall Sales Stopped

The auction of un-used pieces of the southern border wall has been stopped for now. Senator John Cornyn of Texas says it’s outrageous that the scrap was being sold for cash instead of being used for security.

The auction house that was tasked with selling the metal fencing in Arizona has halted bidding under threats of legal action from Texas. A spokesman for the Department of Defense pushed back on the republican’s claims, saying the sales were in accordance with the National Defense Authorization Act.