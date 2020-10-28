Walls, Bridges Being Expanded In The Valley

U.S. homeland and border security big wigs will be in McAllen Thursday morning to mark what they claim is the completion of the 400th mile of the new border wall system.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan will make remarks. They’ll be joined by Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott and Border Patrol RGV Sector Chief Brian Hastings. At the same time and just a few miles to the west, federal, state, and local elected leaders will gather to inaugurate newly-constructed northbound lanes at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

The additional lanes were built to handle increased commercial traffic crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. The contingent will be led by Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Henry Cuellar, and state Senator Juan Hinojosa.