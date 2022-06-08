Walmart Heir Rob Walton Agrees To Buy Broncos In Record Deal

FILE - Walmart Chairman Rob Walton speaks at the company shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Ark., June 5, 2015. The Walton family has won the bidding to purchase the Denver Broncos in the most expensive deal for a sports franchise anywhere in the world. The Broncos announced late Tuesday night, June 7, 2022, that they had entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)