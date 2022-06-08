Walmart Heir Rob Walton Agrees To Buy Broncos In Record Deal

(AP) — The Denver Broncos have entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner ownership group. The buyers are led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Although terms of the sale weren’t disclosed late Tuesday night, the winning bid was reportedly for $4.65 billion. That’s by far the most expensive deal for a sports franchise anywhere in the world. It surpasses the $3.1 billion sale last month of European soccer club Chelsea to an American-led consortium. Walton said Black businesswoman Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, has agreed to join the ownership group.