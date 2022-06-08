NATIONAL

Walmart Heir Rob Walton Agrees To Buy Broncos In Record Deal

Fred CruzBy 8 views
0
FILE - Walmart Chairman Rob Walton speaks at the company shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Ark., June 5, 2015. The Walton family has won the bidding to purchase the Denver Broncos in the most expensive deal for a sports franchise anywhere in the world. The Broncos announced late Tuesday night, June 7, 2022, that they had entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

(AP) — The Denver Broncos have entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner ownership group. The buyers are led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Although terms of the sale weren’t disclosed late Tuesday night, the winning bid was reportedly for $4.65 billion. That’s by far the most expensive deal for a sports franchise anywhere in the world. It surpasses the $3.1 billion sale last month of European soccer club Chelsea to an American-led consortium. Walton said Black businesswoman Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, has agreed to join the ownership group.

 

Fred Cruz

San Francisco Ousts Liberal DA Chesa Boudin In Heated Recall

Previous article

Migrant Caravan On The Move In Southern Mexico

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL