Walmart Mandates Vaccines For Workers At Headquarters

FILE - In this July 30, 2020 file photo, shoppers wear face masks as they leave a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill. Walmart is reversing its mask policy, Friday, July 30, 2021, and will require vaccinated workers in its distribution centers and stores in areas to wear masks in areas with high infection rates of the virus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(AP) — Walmart is requiring that all workers at its headquarters as well as managers who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer is also reversing its mask policy for its employees, including vaccinated ones, who work in stores, clubs and various facilities. Going forward, they will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates.

The moves are part of a series of sweeping measures the nation’s largest retailer and private employer announced Friday to help curb the spread of the virus and drive more of its workers to get the shot in the arm.