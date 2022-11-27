Walmart Shooting Claims Teen, Young Woman, Father, Mother

Balloon and a Teddy bear adorn a memorial for teenager Fernando Chavez-Barron, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 , one of six killed in a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart mass shooting earlier in the week. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

(AP) — Six families are mourning loved ones who were killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The victims include Randy Blevins, a longtime Walmart employee who liked working the third shift to have the days to himself. Fernando “Jesus” Chavez-Barron was an 11th-grade honors student who took a part time job to help his family.

Kellie Pyle recently moved back to the area and planned to marry her high school sweetheart. Brian Pendleton was a happy-go-lucky guy who loved to tell jokes. Lorenzo Gamble loved spending time with his two sons. And Tyneka Johnson had a sense of style and love for music and dancing. Police say a store supervisor killed the six during Tuesday’s attack.