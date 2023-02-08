Walmart Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

(AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing him of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart.

Patrick Crusius changed his plea Wednesday, weeks after federal prosecutors said they wouldn’t seek the death penalty for the hate crimes and firearms violations. He still faces a potential death sentence if he’s convicted in a Texas court of a capital murder charge in the 2019 shooting that killed 23 people.

Crusius pleaded not guilty in the state case. Court records say the 24-year-old told police he was was targeting Mexicans in the shooting.