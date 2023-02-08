TEXAS

Walmart Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

jsalinasBy 5 views
0
A towering memorial, in the form of a giant candle, to the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, is pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Patrick Crusius, the defendant in the deaths of 23 people at an El Paso Walmart is expected to plead guilty during a re-arraignment hearing in federal court. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

(AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing him of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart.

Patrick Crusius changed his plea Wednesday, weeks after federal prosecutors said they wouldn’t seek the death penalty for the hate crimes and firearms violations. He still faces a potential death sentence if he’s convicted in a Texas court of a capital murder charge in the 2019 shooting that killed 23 people.

Crusius pleaded not guilty in the state case. Court records say the 24-year-old told police he was was targeting Mexicans in the shooting.

Milestone Engine Test For Starship Rocket Set For Thursday On Boca Chica

Previous article

Overturned Pickup Truck With 14 Bodies Found In Mexico Canal

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS