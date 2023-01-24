Walmart Shooting Suspect To Plead Guilty To Federal Charges

(AP) — The man accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the case. That’s according to court records filed days after the federal government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty in the case.

Patrick Crusius is still charged in state court with capital murder and could still face the death penalty in Texas for the 2019 mass shooting that killed 23 people in an El Paso Walmart.

In a court filing Saturday, defense attorneys asked for a hearing to be set so Crusius could plead guilty to federal charges.