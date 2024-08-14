NATIONAL

Walz Addresses Attacks On Military Record

File photo: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz says he’s proud of his military record. He addressed the recent questions about his military career from the Trump campaign while delivering remarks in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has suggested that Walz inflated his credentials and that he abandoned his unit ahead of its deployment to Iraq to avoid serving in a war zone.

The Harris campaign changed Walz’s bio that discussed his miltary rank after the questions first arose. Walz served in the Army National Guard and left the service to run for Congress in May 2005.

