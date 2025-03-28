Walz Rips Dems

Former Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz is ripping his own party for backing down to republicans on hot-button issues. He told a crowd in Texas that they let republicans define the debates over immigration and DEI.

The Governor of Minnesota said that democrats must win the support of the working class in order to make a comeback in the mid-term elections. Organizers say the location in suburban Houston was chosen because the district’s republican congressman, Troy Nehls, refused to hold a town hall.