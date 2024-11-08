Walz Thanks VP Harris for ‘Powerful and Joyful’ Campaign

Vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz is back in his home state. Speaking to supporters and members of his campaign outside Minneapolis Friday, the Minnesota governor congratulated Vice President Harris for the powerful and joyful campaign she ran. He added he’s grateful for her friendship and forever grateful for her leadership.

Walz said it’s hard to lose and hard to understand why so many citizens wound up choosing the other path. The Democratic ticket of Harris-Walz was defeated by former President Trump in Tuesday’s election.