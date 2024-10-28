Wanted Fugitive Is In Custody In Fort Worth

A wanted fugitive is in custody due to the alertness of a security guard in Fort Worth. Police say 33-year-old Seth Altman was arrested this past Friday at the Union Gospel Mission after being on the run for three weeks.

Altman was sought in connection with the fatal shooting of Memphis, Texas, Police Chief Rex Plant on October 3rd. The guard spotted the fugitive at a homeless shelter. He was taken into custody without incident by officers with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Governor Greg Abbott in early October announced there was a ten-thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of the criminal involved in Plant’s death. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Altman was on their 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.