One of Texas’s Top-Ten Most Wanted Illegal Immigrants has been caught in San Antonio. Clarence Mfor, who is from Cameroon, snuck across the border in California years ago and was deported. He, again, crossed into Texas during the Biden Administration.

The 37-year old was released and went on to be accused of sexual assault. Federal Immigration Agents arrested him over the weekend. There have now been more than one-dozen arrests like this since Governor Greg Abbott created the Top-Ten list.