A report says Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer confessed to the murder before his arrest. The “Washington Post” says Tyler Robinson told friends on the social platform Discord, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all — it was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this.”

The Post says the message was sent about two-hours before he turned himself into authorities. The 22-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Kirk while the conservative was speaking at an outdoor Turning Point event at Utah Valley University last week.