War Claims More Lives In Ukraine Despite Grain Exports Deal

Parts of a rocket lie on the ground after a Russian attack at Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Ukraine’s state emergencies agency says three bodies were recovered from a school hit by a Russian strike in the country’s east.

The reported casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed a string of attacks in several parts of Ukraine, included an attack that killed three other people Thursday in the nation’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

In a rare sign of light, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday signed agreements with the U.N. and Turkey that are meant to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and for Russia to export grain and fertilizer. Beyond that, there was no indication of relief from the grinding war.