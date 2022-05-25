War Crimes Watch: Targeting Schools, Russia Bombs The Future

(AP) — The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently verified that Russia has destroyed or damaged at least 56 Ukrainian schools in a manner that indicates a possible war crime.
But the destruction of schools is about more than toppling buildings and maiming bodies. It hinders a nation’s ability to rebound after the fighting stops, injuring entire generations and dashing a country’s hope for the future. Schools are designed as havens, places to grow, learn and make friends. But war can transform the architecture of childhood into something violent and dangerous — a place that inspires fear.