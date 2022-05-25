War Crimes Watch: Targeting Schools, Russia Bombs The Future

FILE - A man removes a destroyed curtain inside a school damaged among other residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. As of early May, the Ukrainian government says Russia has shelled more than 1,000 schools, completely destroying 95. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

(AP) — The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently verified that Russia has destroyed or damaged at least 56 Ukrainian schools in a manner that indicates a possible war crime.

But the destruction of schools is about more than toppling buildings and maiming bodies. It hinders a nation’s ability to rebound after the fighting stops, injuring entire generations and dashing a country’s hope for the future. Schools are designed as havens, places to grow, learn and make friends. But war can transform the architecture of childhood into something violent and dangerous — a place that inspires fear.