War Fears Grow As Putin Orders Troops To Eastern Ukraine

A woman crosses a checkpoint from the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as heavy shelling continues in Ukraine’s east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin does not say if troops are on the move, and it casts the order as an effort to “maintain peace.” But it appears to dash the slim remaining hopes of averting a major conflict in Europe that could cause massive casualties, energy shortages on the continent and economic chaos around the globe. The U.N. Security Council is holding a rare nighttime emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and other countries.