War On Gangs Forges New El Salvador. But The Price Is Steep.

(AP) — One year ago, President Nayib Bukele suspended constitutional rights and started an all-out offensive on gangs. Since he ordered a state of emergency in response to surging gang violence, El Salvador has undergone a radical transformation.

Bloodshed has faded away in some of the most dangerous areas. Many Salvadorans enjoy new freedoms after Bukele’s government arrested more than 65,000 people in what human rights groups call “indiscriminate” detentions. But it comes at a price. There’s accusations of massive human rights abuses.

Tens of thousands of children are ripped from their parents. Parts of democracy are withering. And even as fear of the gangs is replaced by fear of the very government claiming to protect people, the gangs still lurk.