War Overshadows Holiday Integral To Russian Identity

Russian soldiers march toward Red Square to attend a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 78 years of the victory in WWII. (AP Photo)

Russian soldiers march toward Red Square to attend a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 78 years of the victory in WWII. (AP Photo)