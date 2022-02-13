War, Peace, Stalemate? Week Ahead May Decide Ukraine’s Fate

Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during a protest against the potential escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Even if a Russian invasion of Ukraine doesn’t happen in the next few days, the crisis is reaching a critical inflection point. And European stability and the future of East-West relations hang in the balance. A convergence of events over the coming week could determine whether the stalemate is resolved peacefully or Europe is at war. In the week ahead, Washington and NATO are expecting Moscow’s formal response after they rejected its main security demands. Also major Russian military drills in Belarus are to end. At the same time, the Winter Olympics in China, often cited as a potential deterrent to immediate Russian action, will conclude Feb. 20.