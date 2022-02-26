War Via TikTok: Russia’s New Tool For Propaganda Machine

FILE - Russia's President Vladimir Putin appears on a television screen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is revving up its sophisticated propaganda machine as its military advances in neighboring Ukraine. Analysts who monitor propaganda and disinformation say they've seen a sharp increase in online activity linked to the Russian state in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Russia is revving up its sophisticated propaganda machine as its military advances in Ukraine. Analysts who monitor propaganda and disinformation say they’ve seen a sharp increase in online activity linked to the Russian state in recent weeks. That’s in keeping with Russia’s strategy of using social media and state-run outlets to galvanize domestic support while seeking to destabilize the Western alliance. The activity includes an army of trolls and bots spreading pro-Russian propaganda, as well as clever TikTok videos that combine humor and Russian nationalism. Experts say it’s a reminder that the internet has changed the way nations go to war.