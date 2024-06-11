Ware Road To Be Widened Through Fast-Growing North McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A multi-year plan is in the works to turn Ware Road into a major thoroughfare through far north McAllen.

The Texas Department of Transportation says it will be widening Ware Road from two to six lanes with a raised median from Trenton Road north to Monte Cristo Road. The 5-mile long extension project will be done in two phases – first from Trenton to State Highway 107, and then to Monte Cristo. The total cost of the project has been set at $76 million.

The engineer for TXDOT’s Pharr District, Pete Alvarez, says the agency is currently working to acquire the right of way for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2026.