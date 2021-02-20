NATIONAL

Warmer Temps Bring Relief As Cold-Weary South Starts Cleanup

A pickup sends a wake of snow melt high into the air as the driver plows through a large puddle at Barrow and South 11th streets intersection in Abilene, Texas, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Temperatures climbed above freezing for the first time since Sunday's record 14.8-inch snowfall. (Ronald W. Erdrich, The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

(AP) — Warmer temperatures are spreading across the southern United States, bringing some relief to a winter weary region. It faces a challenging clean-up and expensive repairs from days of extreme cold and widespread power outages. In hard-hit Texas, where millions were warned to boil tap water before drinking it, the warm-up on Saturday was expected to last for several days. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Texas on Friday, directing federal agencies help in the recovery. At least 69 deaths are being blamed on the weather conditions.

 

