WARMING SHELTERS
CAMERON COUNTY
BROWNSVILLE – Downtown Recreation Center, 1338 E. 8th Street
HARLINGEN – Harlingen Community Center, 201 E. Madison Avenue
SAN BENITO – San Benito Community Center, 210 Heywood Street
HIDALGO COUNTY
ALAMO – PSJA Memorial Early College High School, 800 S. Alamo Road
EDINBURG – Dustin Sekula Memorial Library, 1906 S. Closner Boulevard
MCALLEN – Salvation Army, 1600 N. 23rd Street
MERCEDES – Mercedes Safe Room Community Recreation Center, 1200 N. Vermont Avenue
MISSION – Mission Parks and Recreation Building, 721 N. Bryan Road
PHARR – Zeke Martinez Gym at Rembrant Early College High School, 1200 E. Kelly Road
STARR COUNTY
ROMA – 1334 4th Street