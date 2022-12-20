LOCALTRENDING

WARMING SHELTERS

Tim SullivanBy 6 views
0

WARMING SHELTERS

CAMERON COUNTY

BROWNSVILLE – Downtown Recreation Center, 1338 E. 8th Street

HARLINGEN – Harlingen Community Center, 201 E. Madison Avenue

SAN BENITO – San Benito Community Center, 210 Heywood Street

HIDALGO COUNTY

ALAMO – PSJA Memorial Early College High School, 800 S. Alamo Road

EDINBURG – Dustin Sekula Memorial Library, 1906 S. Closner Boulevard

MCALLEN – Salvation Army, 1600 N. 23rd Street

MERCEDES – Mercedes Safe Room Community Recreation Center, 1200 N. Vermont Avenue

MISSION – Mission Parks and Recreation Building, 721 N. Bryan Road

PHARR – Zeke Martinez Gym at Rembrant Early College High School, 1200 E. Kelly Road

STARR COUNTY

ROMA – 1334 4th Street

Tim Sullivan

US Asks Court To End Asylum Limits, With A Short Delay

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL