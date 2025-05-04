Warner: Waltz Faces Brutal Confirmation

Mike Waltz will face a tough confirmation hearing to become U.S. ambassador to the UN. That’s what Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner told CNN’s “State of the Union,” saying he expects it to be “brutal.”

Waltz faced intense criticism for mistakenly adding a reporter to a Signal group chat that discussed plans for a military strike in his former role as national security advisor.

Trump said that in the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as national security advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department.