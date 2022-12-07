Warnock Delivers 51-Seat Senate For Democrats, And Much More

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks as he stands with his mother Verlene Warnock and his daughter Chloe during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Sen. Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(AP) — Raphael Warnock’s victory in swing-state Georgia gives Senate Democrats a 51-49 majority. It’s a “lift,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday at the Capitol. Schumer said Democrats want to “get things done.”

The extra seat ends one of the longest evenly split 50-50 Senates in modern memory. With a full majority Schumer is confident Democrats can sideline Trump-inspired Republicans and reach across the aisle for bipartisan priorities in the new year. Just to start, Senate Democrats will be able to have an easier time organizing committees and conducting routine votes over Republican objections.