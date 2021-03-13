Warp-Speed Spending And Other Surreal Stats Of COVID Times

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo Patty Trejo, 54, holds the hand of her intubated husband, Joseph, in a COVID-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center, in Fullerton, Calif. Trejo visited her husband Monday for the first time since he was hospitalized more than a month ago. A survivor of COVID-19 herself, she invited a mariachi band to give him courage. Surrounded by hospital staff, family members and friends in the parking lot of the hospital, the band played her husband's favorite song, "La mano de Dios," or "The Hand of God." "He needs to know that I still love him, and he needs to know he's got to fight," said Trejo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)