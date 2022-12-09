TEXAS

Warrant: Texas FedEx Driver Says He Strangled Girl In Van

Fred Cruz
Maitlyn Gandy, mother of Athena Strand, wipes a tear while giving a press conference with attorney Benson Varghese, right, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur, Texas. Gandy presented the box that was delivered on the day Strand, 7, was abducted, on left. Inside was a Christmas present for Strand. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)

The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas last week has told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home. That’s according to an arrest warrant. Tanner Lynn Horner told investigators that Athena Strand wasn’t seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name. But Horner said he didn’t want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break her neck and when that didn’t work, he strangled her. Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on Horner’s behalf.

 

