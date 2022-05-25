Warriors Coach Delivers Emotional Speech After TX School Shooting

Reacting to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier in the day, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes a statement before Warriors played the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Dallas. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

“When are we going to do something?” That’s the question Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr asked as he slammed his hands on the table Tuesday following a shooting at a Texas school.

Nineteen children and two adults died in the town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio.

Kerr’s team was getting ready to play game four of their Western Conference Finals series against the Mavericks in Dallas. He began his remarks by saying “Any basketball questions don’t matter.” He also noted recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a church in Southern California.