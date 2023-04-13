NYT Identifies Leader Of Online Group Where Leaked Docs Were Shared

The leader of an online chat group where a trove of classified documents was posted is being identified.

The New York Times reports the group was led by 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, who is a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

Two U.S. officials confirmed to the Times they want to talk to the Airman and believe he has information relevant to the FBI’s ongoing investigation into the leak.

President Biden on Thursday indicated that the government is close to identifying the leaker. A batch of classified documents was posted to a site popular with gamers revealed sensitive info about Ukraine and some U.S. allies.