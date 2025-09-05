Washington, DC is suing President Trump over what it says is a “military occupation” of the city.

The lawsuit filed Thursday claims that by sending National Guard troops to DC, Trump “has run roughshod over a fundamental tenet of American democracy, that the military should not be involved in domestic law enforcement.”

The commander of the DC National Guard has extended its deployment in Washington until the end of November. In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker has vowed to take legal action if Trump sends troops to Chicago. The governor said Thursday his office will immediately go to court if that happens.