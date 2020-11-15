Washington State Gets New Virus Restrictions

(AP)–Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks as part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, and movie theaters. Retail stores, including grocery stores, must limit indoor capacity to 25%.

Indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are also prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and have quarantined for seven days. By Wednesday, restaurants and bars will be limited to outdoor dining and to-go service.