Washington State Prohibits Texas-Style Abortion Lawsuits

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is seen before signing a measure that prohibits legal action against both people seeking an abortion and those who aid them, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Olympia, Wash. Inslee's signature comes days after the Legislature in neighboring Idaho approved a bill modeled on a law in Texas that allows lawsuits to enforce a ban on abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)

(AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who aid them.

The Democrat’s signature comes days after the Legislature in neighboring Idaho approved a bill allowing lawsuits by potential family members to enforce a ban on abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy.

Washington’s measure takes effect in June in response to a Texas law that bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and leaves enforcement of the law to private citizens who can collect $10,000 or more if they bring a successful lawsuit against a provider or anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.