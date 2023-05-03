NATIONAL

Washington State To Decriminalize Drugs Unless Lawmakers Act

FILE - A volunteer cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless encampment in Everett, Wash., Nov. 8, 2017. A temporary law that makes possession of small amounts of drugs a misdemeanor expires on July 1, so if lawmakers fail to pass a bill, Washington would become the second state — after neighboring Oregon — to decriminalize drug possession. Lawmakers said Tuesday, May 2, 2023, they were increasingly optimistic a compromise will be reached to avoid those consequences. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling lawmakers back to work after they rejected a bill setting out a new statewide drug policy. Lawmakers adjourned their regular session late last month after voting down a bill that would keep drug possession illegal and boost services for people struggling with addiction. Inslee has called that unacceptable, and on Tuesday he set a special legislative session beginning May 16 to give them another chance. A temporary law that makes possession of small amounts of drugs a misdemeanor expires in July, so if lawmakers fail to pass a bill, Washington would become the second state — after Oregon — to decriminalize drug possession.

 

