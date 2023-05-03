Washington State To Decriminalize Drugs Unless Lawmakers Act

FILE - A volunteer cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless encampment in Everett, Wash., Nov. 8, 2017. A temporary law that makes possession of small amounts of drugs a misdemeanor expires on July 1, so if lawmakers fail to pass a bill, Washington would become the second state — after neighboring Oregon — to decriminalize drug possession. Lawmakers said Tuesday, May 2, 2023, they were increasingly optimistic a compromise will be reached to avoid those consequences. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)