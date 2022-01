Health departments across the country are reporting record high amounts of COVID-19 in their sewage samples.

According to Biobot Analytic’s wastewater dashboard, current levels of COVID being found in wastewater samples is higher now than at any point in the pandemic.

Sewage monitoring shows a sharp increase in case numbers in parts of Texas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Missouri and North Carolina, and even international places like Canada, Spain and the United Kingdom.