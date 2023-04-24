WORLD

Watchdog: World Military Spending Up To An All-Time High

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
FILE - U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 performs aerobatic maneuvers on the second day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. An independent Sweden-based watchdog says the world military spending has grown for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of $2240 billion leading to a sharp rise of 13% taking place in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

(AP) — A Sweden-based watchdog says global military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of $2.24 trillion. There was a sharp rise of 13% in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure.

In a report released Monday, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said military expenditure in Europe saw its steepest year-on-year increase in at least 30 years. Military aid to Ukraine and concerns about a heightened threat from Russia “strongly influenced many other states’ spending decisions.”

The three largest spenders last year were the United States, China and Russia, who jointly accounted for 56% of the expenditure.

NBC News Poll: Majorities Don’t Want Biden Or Trump To Run In 2024

Previous article

9 Teenagers Injured In Shooting At Prom After-Party

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD