Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Residents of the city of Elsa are under a boil water order. A main water line has ruptured, causing water pressure to plummet and allowing bacteria and other dangerous contaminants to enter the water system.

The city is telling residents to boil their tap water for at least two minutes before using it to cook, drink, wash your hands, or brush your teeth. You can also buy bottled water as an option. Officials did not indicate how long the water boil order will be in effect.