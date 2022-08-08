Water Crisis Looms For Eastern Ukrainian City Of Sloviansk

Residents gather to pump water from a well outside an apartment complex in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces near the key city has damaged vital infrastructure that has cut residents off from gas and water for months. The water continues to flow for now, but fears grow that, come winter, the city only seven miles (12 kilometers) from Russian-occupied territory could face a humanitarian crisis once the pipes begin to freeze over. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP) — A lack of running water in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk means that residents must fill bottles by hand at public pumps throughout the city. The city’s remaining population has adapted to this new way of life. But local officials warn that the coming of winter could set the stage for a humanitarian crisis.

Most of the eastern Donetsk region is without gas for heating and public wells and municipal water pipes are likely to freeze in winter.

The head of the city military administration in nearby Kramatorsk said that this lack of utilities would prompt people to use other means to heat and light their houses. And that raises the risk of fires.