Water Levels In Amistad, Falcon Reservoirs Sink To Historic Lows

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The two reservoirs holding the Rio Grande Valley’s water supply have dropped to their lowest levels in more than 50 years.

The International Boundary and Water Commission, which oversees the U.S. side of the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs, says its May 25th measurement shows the U.S. share of the water in the two reservoirs combined has fallen to 18.41%. That’s lower than the most recent record low of 19.06% in August 1998. It is also the lowest volume of water owned by the U.S. since the Amistad dam was commissioned 30 years prior in 1968.