Story by TIM SULLIVAN

More than 1,000 people in the Starr County town of La Grulla are still without running water. There’s been no water service since Friday when an underground pipe burst. Bottled water is being distributed for residents at El Cenizo Park.

The general manager of Union Water Supply says repair crews were having trouble reaching the ruptured pipe which is 30 feet underground, and he couldn’t say when water service would be restored.