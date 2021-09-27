Way Cleared For Redevelopment Of Historic El Jardin Hotel

Almost two years after purchasing the property, the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville is finally able to move ahead with the restoration and renovation of the historic El Jardin Hotel.

The $18.5 million project has been approved for $11.8 million in state housing tax credits. Under the program, the credits are offered for sale to investors in the property. The approval of the credits was the final hurdle to cross in order to move forward with the rehabilitation of the 75-year-old downtown hotel.

Plans are to turn the 8-story El Jardin into residential housing, with the bottom floor reserved for retail and office space. Construction is expected to begin next summer with the redeveloped building ready for occupation about a year-and-a-half later.