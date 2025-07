President Trump’s pick to head NOAA, which includes the National Weather Service, says the fatal flooding in Texas should be a wake-up call.

Neil Jacobs says, if confirmed, he will make upgrades to both weather forecasting and NOAA Weather Radios. He told Senators on Capitol Hill that, on a camping trip, his NOAA Weather Radio issued an alert. He got people out of a campsite that was destroyed.

Jacobs also promised that, if confirmed, staffing at local Weather Service offices will be a priority.