Weather-Related Local State Of Disaster Declared For Cameron County

Ahead of two more nights of freezing temperatures, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino has declared a local state of disaster.

The declaration frees the county to take certain emergency measures to protect the health and safety of county residents and their property. The declaration is similar to one signed by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez Tuesday.

In addition, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is warning businesses to not overcharge customers for gas, lodging, or essential cold weather-related items, and is promising to prosecute any local cases of price gouging.