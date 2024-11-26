Website Sale Disputed

Internet talk show host Alex Jones will get to keep his conspiracy theory website, for now. His lawyers were in court this week, trying to block the sale of InfoWars, which was auctioned off to pay a billion dollar defamation lawsuit. The winning bid came from owners of the satirical website The Onion.

A bankruptcy judge in Houston said he will not approve or reject the sale until a hearing in December. He said there are questions as to why the trustee did not approve a bid that was linked to a company affiliated with Jones.