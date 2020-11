Border Patrol agents make drug busts over the weekend with confiscations valued in the millions of dollars. Agents stopped smuggling attempts near La Grulla, El Refugio and at the Falfurrias and Javier Vega Junior checkpoints.

In terms of estimated street value, more than three-million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and more than 700-thousand dollars’ worth of marijuana were seized. Several suspected smugglers were arrested.