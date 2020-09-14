Weekend Gun Violence In Chicago Leaves 10 Dead, 43 Injured

(AP) – Gun violence in Chicago left 10 people dead over the weekend and 43 others injured. The gunfire came amid a surge in violence this year in the nation’s third-largest city. Statistics from the Chicago Police Department show shooting victims for the year thus far number 2,887, with 542 homicides.

Police figures show that last year at this time, there were 1,862 shooting victims and 364 homicides. The violence follows the longer Labor Day weekend that ended with the same number of homicides. Before that, police had been encouraged by statistics that showed a drop in homicides and shootings in July and August