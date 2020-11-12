Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 709,000

About 709-thousand Americans are filing first-time jobless claims and Wall Street analysts say it’s good news. That number is 31-thousand below the 740-thousand they were expecting. Still, it remains high as the coronavirus continues to spread in many states setting record highs in the past week.

According to the Labor Department, the number of claims last week dropped 48-thousand from the week before. It is the fourth straight week the number of claims has fallen. Before the pandemic began, the record high for jobless claims was 695-thousand in 1982.