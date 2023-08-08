Weslaco Apartment Shooting Puts Nearby IDEA Academy On Lockdown

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Weslaco police are searching for a gunman suspected of shooting another man not far from the IDEA Academy, prompting the school to go on lockdown Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Primrose Village Apartments a little after 9 a.m. The apartments sit right across from IDEA Academy on East Sugarcane Drive and officials immediately put the school on lockdown.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived, and the lockdown was lifted after about 20 minutes. The condition of the victim isn’t known.